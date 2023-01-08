- Improved 939
- Made 106 follow the nearest player instead of a chosen person
- Made 966s not instakill when they all attack you
- Made the main menu rotate toward VR view at the start of the game
- Fixed hosts having 0 health and instantly dying.
- Fixed saving in Research Zone causing issues
- Fixed 173 horror sound playing when it's nowhere near you
SCP: Labrat update for 8 January 2023
v2.036
Patchnotes via Steam Community
