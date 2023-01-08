 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Labrat update for 8 January 2023

v2.036

Share · View all patches · Build 10276469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved 939
  • Made 106 follow the nearest player instead of a chosen person
  • Made 966s not instakill when they all attack you
  • Made the main menu rotate toward VR view at the start of the game
  • Fixed hosts having 0 health and instantly dying.
  • Fixed saving in Research Zone causing issues
  • Fixed 173 horror sound playing when it's nowhere near you

Changed files in this update

SCP: Labrat Content Depot 1402021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link