Voor de kroon update for 8 January 2023

Patch notes 8 January 2023

8 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch I added the movement controls to the keybindings options, added a conquer all campaign and fixed some issues.

Changelog

  • Add movement controls to keybindings
  • Add conquer all campaign, play as any faction and conquer the entire map
  • Improve shield position on horseback, fix clipping
  • Fix persistance of last battle data in the next campaign when player died
  • Add Brederode and kennemers as a playable faction to conquer all campaign
  • Set unit possession cooldown time to 15 seconds (Was 20)
  • Fix pavise shield clipping unit helmet
  • Fix shield clipping ministerials hood
  • Fix issue prevent campaign data from saving correctly

