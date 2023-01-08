Patch notes 8 January 2023

In this patch I added the movement controls to the keybindings options, added a conquer all campaign and fixed some issues.
Changelog
- Add movement controls to keybindings
- Add conquer all campaign, play as any faction and conquer the entire map
- Improve shield position on horseback, fix clipping
- Fix persistance of last battle data in the next campaign when player died
- Add Brederode and kennemers as a playable faction to conquer all campaign
- Set unit possession cooldown time to 15 seconds (Was 20)
- Fix pavise shield clipping unit helmet
- Fix shield clipping ministerials hood
- Fix issue prevent campaign data from saving correctly
