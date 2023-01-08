 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 8 January 2023

Update 1.064

Share · View all patches · Build 10276305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • All units turn smoothly and have a minimum turn radius
  • Humans and dogs following and guarding a friendly unit spread out around it
  • Improved the AI's base building layout
  • Improved the AI's base defense logic

Corrections and Fixes

  • The AI did not attack with the intended number of warriors
  • A cart or ox ordered to construct a building did not take the required resources from a stockpile they were very close to when given the order
  • The simple world icon for single crafters did not show their crafter type
  • The simple world group icon for crafters displayed the wrong skill value
  • Wild horses used the wrong textures

Balance

  • Farms and pastures placed on sand and snow suffer a large penalty to crop yield and animal breeding and training times
  • Building foundations with no delivered or built resources cannot be spotted by the enemy and do not block enemy building placement
  • Various combat and item balance tweaks

UI/UX

  • Humans ordered to move to a friendly construct follow and guard it if the construct has the maximum number of operators
  • Human warriors with aggressive stance ordered to burn or capture an enemy building, construct, or domestic animal will only auto attack enemies closer than their assigned capture target
  • Aggressive human warriors auto capture enemy buildings, constructs, and domestic animals that are much closer than their nearest enemy, unless they have a ranged weapon, have ammo, and are in range of the enemy
  • Dogs ordered to move to a friendly construct will follow and guard it
  • Added an option for displaying the range ring for all units, selected, or none
  • Added an option for displaying the spotting ring for all units, selected, friendly or owned, or none

Changed files in this update

Depot 1800011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link