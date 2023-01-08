Update 1.064

New Features and Improvements
- All units turn smoothly and have a minimum turn radius
- Humans and dogs following and guarding a friendly unit spread out around it
- Improved the AI's base building layout
- Improved the AI's base defense logic
Corrections and Fixes
- The AI did not attack with the intended number of warriors
- A cart or ox ordered to construct a building did not take the required resources from a stockpile they were very close to when given the order
- The simple world icon for single crafters did not show their crafter type
- The simple world group icon for crafters displayed the wrong skill value
- Wild horses used the wrong textures
Balance
- Farms and pastures placed on sand and snow suffer a large penalty to crop yield and animal breeding and training times
- Building foundations with no delivered or built resources cannot be spotted by the enemy and do not block enemy building placement
- Various combat and item balance tweaks
UI/UX
- Humans ordered to move to a friendly construct follow and guard it if the construct has the maximum number of operators
- Human warriors with aggressive stance ordered to burn or capture an enemy building, construct, or domestic animal will only auto attack enemies closer than their assigned capture target
- Aggressive human warriors auto capture enemy buildings, constructs, and domestic animals that are much closer than their nearest enemy, unless they have a ranged weapon, have ammo, and are in range of the enemy
- Dogs ordered to move to a friendly construct will follow and guard it
- Added an option for displaying the range ring for all units, selected, or none
- Added an option for displaying the spotting ring for all units, selected, friendly or owned, or none
Changed files in this update