 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spectator update for 8 January 2023

Better Settings Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10276279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to 2023!

Today We have changed the following:

  • The settings menu! Now you can enhance or downgrade graphics depending on your desire!
  • Better performance!
  • Bugfixes!

More updates are coming!

Have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132451
  • Loading history…
Depot 2132452
  • Loading history…
Depot 2132454
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link