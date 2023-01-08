Better Settings Update Released!

Welcome to 2023!
Today We have changed the following:
- The settings menu! Now you can enhance or downgrade graphics depending on your desire!
- Better performance!
- Bugfixes!
More updates are coming!
Have a great day!
