January 7 Update

Misc:

-If the player dies in a military base, they'll be spawned next to it when the scene is reloaded;

-If the player dies in a cave and there are no checkpoints inside, they'll be spawned at the entrance when the scene is reloaded;

Bug Fixes:

-Saves made on older versions of the game not being loaded correctly, causing important scripts not to work, making the player always float on the ground;

-When a save is loaded: Player needlessly being spawned inside of a dungeon;

-Flying police vans instantiating an unlimited amount of cops;

-Biped Mecha's homing missile not exploding when colliding with cave walls;

-Some concrete debris sounds not playing in the new city;

-Concrete debris sounds not playing correctly in general;

-Some animated outdoors not working in the new city;