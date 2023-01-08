January 7 Update

Misc:
-If the player dies in a military base, they'll be spawned next to it when the scene is reloaded;
-If the player dies in a cave and there are no checkpoints inside, they'll be spawned at the entrance when the scene is reloaded;
Bug Fixes:
-Saves made on older versions of the game not being loaded correctly, causing important scripts not to work, making the player always float on the ground;
-When a save is loaded: Player needlessly being spawned inside of a dungeon;
-Flying police vans instantiating an unlimited amount of cops;
-Biped Mecha's homing missile not exploding when colliding with cave walls;
-Some concrete debris sounds not playing in the new city;
-Concrete debris sounds not playing correctly in general;
-Some animated outdoors not working in the new city;
Changed files in this update