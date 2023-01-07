Pre Update 20.8.5.5 Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10276162 · Last edited 8 January 2023 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.8.6 Update is coming with the NEW YEAR with some fixes and updates. so...we decided to release it a bit early with the final build coming later!

This Update will polish up our UI a bit...

Now this update will include....

-Big Comic/Game Update!

-This will sync our Mio la mon pet names with our comic!

-Complete Battle HUD! (Finally, right?)

-Mi Device (Discovery) Updated!

-Last 2 Legendary Added to Miolhria!

-Multiple fixes with pets and cleaning up abilities!

-Website update!

-Looters, Raiders and Bandits abilities have been updated!

-Vending machine prices adjusted!

-Shop update!

-Traders Updated!

-Flight animations Updated!



-Updated and flushed out rarity indicators and items!

-Loot containers updated!

-Watering buckets can now be used!

-Used with farming and drinking!



-Pet Icons have been updated!

-Pet toys can now be used!

-Bandits, Looters and Raiders can now defend in battle!

-Loot updated in many Poi's!

-Hidden Item indicator now purchasable in some shops!



-Traders have been update!

-Intro Update and fixes!

-More hidden loot added!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company