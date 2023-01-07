Pre Update 20.8.5.5 Live!

Welcome back Miolhrians!
Miolhrians 20.8.6 Update is coming with the NEW YEAR with some fixes and updates. so...we decided to release it a bit early with the final build coming later!
This Update will polish up our UI a bit...
Now this update will include....
-Big Comic/Game Update!
-This will sync our Mio la mon pet names with our comic!
-Complete Battle HUD! (Finally, right?)
-Mi Device (Discovery) Updated!
-Last 2 Legendary Added to Miolhria!
-Multiple fixes with pets and cleaning up abilities!
-Website update!
-Looters, Raiders and Bandits abilities have been updated!
-Vending machine prices adjusted!
-Shop update!
-Traders Updated!
-Flight animations Updated!
-Updated and flushed out rarity indicators and items!
-Loot containers updated!
-Watering buckets can now be used!
-Used with farming and drinking!
-Pet Icons have been updated!
-Pet toys can now be used!
-Bandits, Looters and Raiders can now defend in battle!
-Loot updated in many Poi's!
-Hidden Item indicator now purchasable in some shops!
-Traders have been update!
-Intro Update and fixes!
-More hidden loot added!
-Multiple Icons updated!
-and multiple other fixes!
Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..
If you have any issue, please note below!
Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!
stay tuned...
Have a Great Night and Survive Well!
Miolhr Company
Changed files in this update