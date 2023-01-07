 Skip to content

8089 update for 7 January 2023

v1.28.4: Small patch for misrendered objects

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update (to v1.28.4) should fix quest bombs and chase probe visuals.

You can read more about the previous update v1.28.3 here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1593280/view/3666526100974525309

  • Phr00t

