Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 7 January 2023

Update Notes 8th of December

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Maps]

Khe Sanh Depot

  • Fixed map exploits caused by a wrong compile

Port of Qui Nhon

  • Made sure spawn area is more protected
  • More space around first flag for combat

