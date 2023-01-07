Update Notes 8th of December

[Maps]
Khe Sanh Depot
- Fixed map exploits caused by a wrong compile
Port of Qui Nhon
- Made sure spawn area is more protected
- More space around first flag for combat
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Maps]
Khe Sanh Depot
Port of Qui Nhon
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update