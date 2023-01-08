Greetings, Dear Knights of the Realm!

Here's a small update for KotC 2 that fixes a number of bugs I was informed about recently, including the AI bug with Grapple attacks.

It also adds one new spell for Druids and Storm Warriors: Boulder Strike (spell level 5).

It's somewhat like the level-3 Druid spell Turn Pebble to Boulder, but the new spell has a 40' line area of effect, and the damage increases when a target's elevation is lower than that of the caster (+1d6 points of damage for every five feet of elevation below that of the caster). Please note: the area of effect of Boulder Strike increases by 10 feet for Earth Druids.

I'm envisioning some fiendish scenarios with improved Earth Elementals standing on cave ledges and using a Boulder Strike Spell-Like Ability against the player characters below. ^_^

Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any more bugs and annoyances. A saved game may be very helpful, too.

Thank You So Much For Your Stalwart Support!! Enjoy :-)

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.55