Greetings, Dear Knights of the Realm!
Here's a small update for KotC 2 that fixes a number of bugs I was informed about recently, including the AI bug with Grapple attacks.
It also adds one new spell for Druids and Storm Warriors: Boulder Strike (spell level 5).
It's somewhat like the level-3 Druid spell Turn Pebble to Boulder, but the new spell has a 40' line area of effect, and the damage increases when a target's elevation is lower than that of the caster (+1d6 points of damage for every five feet of elevation below that of the caster). Please note: the area of effect of Boulder Strike increases by 10 feet for Earth Druids.
I'm envisioning some fiendish scenarios with improved Earth Elementals standing on cave ledges and using a Boulder Strike Spell-Like Ability against the player characters below. ^_^
Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any more bugs and annoyances. A saved game may be very helpful, too.
Thank You So Much For Your Stalwart Support!! Enjoy :-)
List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.55
- Added the new Druid / Storm Warrior spell Boulder Strike.
- Fixed a bug with infinite enemy grapple attacks from enemies that have the feat Greater Grapple. This was due to the recent change in the feat Greater Grapple.
- In the Feat selection screen, when right clicking on the feat Improved Throw Creature, this would open the help entry for Improved Grapple. The game will now open the correct help entry.
- In Augury of Chaos, given the 'Rush to the Enemy' AI setting to the Mimics of the Lower Sewers.
- Fixed a source of crashes when the AI tries to cast Chromatic Orb and the caster's level is above 20. Also fixed the Chromatic Orb damage when the caster level is above 20.
- Fixed a bug with enemy Mage Knights not making use of the feat Phase Spells.
- Improved the in-game help entries for Dexterity, No Dexterity Bonus to AC, Flat-Footed, Falling, Balancing, Bull Rush, Trip, and Earth Sphere.
- Fixed a display bug when mousing over the list of party-member names in the top-right corner of the main view.
- Fixed a tooltip display issue in the Module Editor when mousing over creatures.
