Update 2023-01-07-1

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10275998 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1457.
BUG FIXES
- Added logic to ensure AI gets full details about the defenses of it's targets
- Attacks could get stuck if AI targets player’s card and player uses a defensive plot as the final move. If AI could defend using a child of the card attacked, it would attempt to do so—but the attack would fail and the game would get stuck
- Selecting a target first in an attack to destroy results in a failure to apply group special abilities in the attack planner
- Attack sounds did not start until after visual attack announcement is complete
- Some special abilities were not displayed correctly
- Stock Split could not be used in 1980s games
- Attribute-based +10 plots were not being calculated as available support in the attack planner
- Players could press buttons 2-6 to see different board locations, even without not that many players in the game (>2 player games still in progress)
- Turned down toast sounds (as too loud relative to start-turn sounds)
Changed files in this update