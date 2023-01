I haven't checked on this in awhile and to my surprise the reviews are "Very Positive". I figured I'd update this with all the improvements/content I've made since the last build if people are enjoying this little demo/showcase.

Transition from UE4 to UE5

More Guns

Team Deathmatch with bots

Scoreboard

Retextured Weapons

New Soldier/Zombie models

New Hand/Arm models

Shooting Range

Enjoy!