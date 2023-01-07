 Skip to content

Fright Knight Legend update for 7 January 2023

Gameplay is 30% faster for INTENSE ACTION! UltraWideScreen added, & more

MAJOR update on the game speed - the gameplay itself runs 30% faster than before, meaning MORE INTENSE ACTION! We felt this feature would give the game a lot more excitement to the gameplay!

Also added UltraWideScreen support for the game, so if you run the game on a Ultra Wide Monitor, it should now take full advantage of your Ultra Wide Screen monitor.

Other FX added to the enemies when they appear on screen for some eye candy. Other minor fixes & adjustments.

Enjoy!

