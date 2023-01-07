 Skip to content

King Boo update for 7 January 2023

Minor update version 2.5c

Share · View all patches · Build 10275875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bugfix related to Steam achievements: I believe they are working again. Let me know if not so!

Changed files in this update

King Boo Content Depot 1778211
  • Loading history…
King Boo Linux Depot Depot 1778212
  • Loading history…
