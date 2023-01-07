Minor Update - See Patch Notes

What's new?
This update brings Bug Fixes for both gamemodes, minor performance improvements and visual enhancements inside Forest Freeroam.
- We have a larger update rolling out next week so stay tuned!
Cheers,
D4RKK1TE
