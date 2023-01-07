 Skip to content

Lost Beyond update for 7 January 2023

Minor Update - See Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10275839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

This update brings Bug Fixes for both gamemodes, minor performance improvements and visual enhancements inside Forest Freeroam.

  • We have a larger update rolling out next week so stay tuned!

Cheers,
D4RKK1TE

Changed files in this update

