Rogue Shift update for 7 January 2023

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2023.002

Fixes

  • Fixed the portal rendering during cutscenes being dimmed out and not propertly showing the remote world.

Improvements

  • Now showing the character class helmet on the character select screen for better visualisation when selecting your character.
  • Now showing a once-off pop-up message on the Game Mode Select screen, to inform the player that Story Mode includes a tutorial (solo only).

Changes

  • Updated the Early Access main menu pop-up message to mention the release date of v1.0.
  • Updated the description of Story Mode to mention manual inventory management.

