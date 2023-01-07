RELEASE NOTES - v0.2023.002

Fixes
- Fixed the portal rendering during cutscenes being dimmed out and not propertly showing the remote world.
Improvements
- Now showing the character class helmet on the character select screen for better visualisation when selecting your character.
- Now showing a once-off pop-up message on the Game Mode Select screen, to inform the player that Story Mode includes a tutorial (solo only).
Changes
- Updated the Early Access main menu pop-up message to mention the release date of v1.0.
- Updated the description of Story Mode to mention manual inventory management.
Changed files in this update