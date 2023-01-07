January tModLoader Stability Update

The New Year is upon us, as well as fresh Stable TML Bug Fix Series bringing polishing and a wagon of stability improvements.

Happy New Year Terrarians!

tModLoader for Terraria v1.4.4, when?

Before we begin, we hope everyone has been having fun playing the new Terraria v1.4.4 update (Labor of Love). We know everyone is looking forward to mods having access to all of the new features.

We'd like to remind tModLoader users that updating tModLoader to the v1.4.4 codebase will take some time, so please be patient.

We are committed to getting tModLoader updated to v1.4.4 sometime soon and we can see the end coming, but we can not guarantee when that will be yet.

Much of the Terraria code has changed and we still need a bit more time test tModLoader and then give mod makers time to adapt their mods to those changes.

If you are a mod maker and are interested in the migration to 1.4.4, please participate in our Discord development channels and on GitHub.

Thank you for your patience!

Bug Fixes

For this update, we are keeping it focused to bug fixes.

Although we have new features and changes in the works, they all are primarily happening with 1.4.4. Please stay tuned for news on 1.4.4!

Freedbot: Made server manage script curl/wget agnostic (#3081)

ilcheese2: Fix content folder path on Mac with GoG version (#3173)

SecondFry: Fix workshop files location for Docker deploy (#3047)

Cyrilla: Fix temporary items not saving modded data (#3054)

Lama3L9R: Fix engine crash when failed to fetch local mod dependencies (#3023)

Antirhinnum: Fix Corsair RGB (#3096)

Dradonhunter11: Fixed: Patreon Items and Developer Items can now be researched (#3075)

AbsoluteAquarian: Fix AssemblyManager.ForceJITOnMethod() Throwing on Interface Methods (#3175)

Jadams505: More checks to stop chat (#3065)

Jadams505: Fixed vines disappearing when teleporting (#3059)

JavidPack: Simple approach to Fix #2959 (#3051)

JavidPack: Fix typo rendering French mod browser unusable

JavidPack: Fix #3010 by ensuring ContentSamples.ItemsByType have tooltips

JavidPack: Fix #3018, Buff tooltips can now have chat tags.

Solxanich: Trailing cleanup of start server.sh. Fixes #3137

Solxanich: Fixes #3032 - GoG mod deletion (#3171)

Solxanich: Workshop Improvements Pack 3 (#3157)

Solxanich: Fix Terraria OW Mod Audio (#3161)

Solxanich: Vastly Speed Up Publishing Menu

Known Issues

My game doesn't launch, and I'm on Windows!

If you're on Windows 7 or 8.X , or an older Windows OS, installing .NET pre-requisites listed in Microsoft's website might very much help. Especially the KB3063858 update.

or , or an older Windows OS, installing .NET pre-requisites listed in Microsoft's website might very much help. Especially the KB3063858 update. If the above doesn't apply or didn't help, try deleting the dotnet folder in the install directory, and try running TML again. There seems to be a bug with extracting needed libraries on some Windows devices, where it may take two attempts. We are actively investigating improvements to remedy this.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I switch to the 1.4-preview or 1.3-legacy branches of TML?

To switch to anoter branch in steam, just do the following:

1. Right click on tModLoader in Steam and select 'Properties...', then 'BETAS';

2. Select the branch you want in the drop-down menu on top;

3. Close the window. You don't need to enter any passwords.

Please note: 1.4-preview versions of TML are intended to only be used by mod developers and testers who know what they're doing. Some popular mods' authors do not intend for their mods to always work with it.

When 1.4.4 tModLoader???

See the first section of this announcement.

I have a 32-bit OS, will it be supported?

Work is finishing up on improving our handling of native libraries, so we can add 32-bit Windows support. If everything goes well in testing, this will be pushed to the stable branch as soon as it is ready, with an announcement in our Discord.

Our Lovely Supporters

Special thanks to everyone who has supported us on Patreon in the last three months since our last big monthly update!

We know there are a lot of you, and are ever grateful for supporting this community-run modloader!

See you in February Terrarians!