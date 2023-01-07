- Close lobbies that do not allow observers and already have a competitor (ie. no room to join)
- Disable with a reminder, the ability to join/create a lobby using the regular guest/host method for scheduled match hosts and guests to limit confusion about how to join (using the big new button). Just during the scheduled match start time of course.
- Crowd dynamics and venue structure optimizations to save framerates in large venues
- All venue load times reduced drastically!
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 7 January 2023
Update & Patch 00.841 - Venue Optimizations and more...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
