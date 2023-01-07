 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 7 January 2023

Update & Patch 00.841 - Venue Optimizations and more...

Share · View all patches · Build 10275741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Close lobbies that do not allow observers and already have a competitor (ie. no room to join)
  • Disable with a reminder, the ability to join/create a lobby using the regular guest/host method for scheduled match hosts and guests to limit confusion about how to join (using the big new button). Just during the scheduled match start time of course.
  • Crowd dynamics and venue structure optimizations to save framerates in large venues
  • All venue load times reduced drastically!

