Potion Brew: Co-op update for 7 January 2023

Hotfix v. 0.1.2 Patch Note

7 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention everyone!

We've fixed a bug that didn't give some players to finish the Guide in the start of the game.

Now there's no access to the Chest anymore in the guide.

Happy brewing!

