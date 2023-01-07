Steam playtest #1

Dear friends!

It's time for the first playtest on Steam!

The test is open:

carried out via Steam playtest, everyone who signed up for it will get an access as well as those who wants to join during testing period.

Lasts for 3 days:

starts at 17:00 01/07/2023 and ends at 20:00 01/10/2023 (GMT+00:00) .

Server:

Normal, i.e. the Steam Playtest participants are located on the same servers as the owners of previously received keys (ROG Club and other distributions);

The test is limited by several locations:

Starting tavern and Rivulet Island. Servers with the kingdom of Dwarrhan will not be launched, and the quest for tokens to leave the Island has a special limit of 5+ million talers.

In this playtest, you will be able to learn the basics of the game in a tavern and get to the Rivulet Island, where you can get familiar with the main mechanics of the game: PvE (including fights with 2 bosses), PvP in the “Black Zone” on a destroyed castle, powders crafting, quests and much more. The most persistent will be able to get unique items from the Rivulet Island (cloak and helmet, which will come in handy in the future).

P.S.

This is the first open test and it’s technical for us, so server crashes and rollbacks are possible. We call for your understanding and patience. And of course, we will be glad to hear any feedback from you!

ROG’oms up!

