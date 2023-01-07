 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Lazarus update for 7 January 2023

Experimental 3E10 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10275702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix release to address the FX volume and some new monster animation issues. Some Challenger Mode specific changes as well.

Enjoy!

Known Issues

  • Controller loses focus if mouse is clicked in the menu. It requires something to be clicked in order for the controller to regain focus

3E10 Release Notes

  • Improved special monster shield flashes when shield is recharging
  • Improved giant worm animations
  • Fixed FX volume staying at very low volume after exfiltrating from Challenger Mode
  • Fixed giant worm death animation playing twice
  • Fixed Striker passive description showing outdated information
  • Changed explosive barrels damage to health based percentage damage
  • Changed explosive barrel fire to last longer
  • Changed special monster recovery stats to prevent perma shield at later stages

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link