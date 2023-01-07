Experimental 3E10 Released!

A quick hotfix release to address the FX volume and some new monster animation issues. Some Challenger Mode specific changes as well.
Enjoy!
Known Issues
- Controller loses focus if mouse is clicked in the menu. It requires something to be clicked in order for the controller to regain focus
3E10 Release Notes
- Improved special monster shield flashes when shield is recharging
- Improved giant worm animations
- Fixed FX volume staying at very low volume after exfiltrating from Challenger Mode
- Fixed giant worm death animation playing twice
- Fixed Striker passive description showing outdated information
- Changed explosive barrels damage to health based percentage damage
- Changed explosive barrel fire to last longer
- Changed special monster recovery stats to prevent perma shield at later stages
Changed files in this update