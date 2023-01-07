Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.4

This should be the end of the commas instead of dots arc.

I have made sure all systems which use strings to store statistics properly convert using the dot format regardless of which region you are located in. I didn’t know that C# automatically switches its behavior depending on region and for those who are in these regions I am very sorry you weren’t able to play the game within the first few days of launch.

For those who don’t know in the US it’s standard for numbers to be formatted with a decimal point. “1.5”

But in some regions, they use a different symbol like a comma “1,5”

I had no idea that fractional numbers would change just like that.

The upgrade statistics and dialogue both use the decimal point, and they are stored as plain text. The game expected to be able to these values, but it found out it couldn’t in certain regions.

In Summary the following bugs should be fixed:

• Instant finishes on launch.

• Dialogue freezing during certain sections.

• Squirrel launches going too fast or too slow

If anything is still wrong with the game in regions outside of the US, then please tell me. I have no way of knowing as on my side it works perfectly.