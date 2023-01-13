Epic Egypt Launch!

Epic Egypt DLC
- 2 Egyptian themed tables with multiple playfields.
- 1 Ball, 6 Cosmetics & 6 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Elf Announcer
- Free for everyone!
- Loaded with over 90 voice lines.
- Not useable in Story mode.
Quality of Life Improvements
Video Settings
- Environment effects can now be disabled from the video settings menu.
- These are things such as wind effects, falling leaves, snow, dust, rain, etc...
Menu Changes
- Unowned DLC will no longer show up on the level select & customization screens.
- This was done as now that there is much more DLC in the game, it can be overwhelming if there are some you don't own.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
Thank you for your continued support and allowing me to make this game bigger and better than I ever dreamed!
Changed files in this update