Epic Egypt Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10275671 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Epic Egypt DLC

2 Egyptian themed tables with multiple playfields.

1 Ball, 6 Cosmetics & 6 Furs.

Additional details are to be found here.

Elf Announcer

Free for everyone!

Loaded with over 90 voice lines.

Not useable in Story mode.

Quality of Life Improvements

Video Settings

Environment effects can now be disabled from the video settings menu.

These are things such as wind effects, falling leaves, snow, dust, rain, etc...

Menu Changes

Unowned DLC will no longer show up on the level select & customization screens.

This was done as now that there is much more DLC in the game, it can be overwhelming if there are some you don't own.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

Thank you for your continued support and allowing me to make this game bigger and better than I ever dreamed!