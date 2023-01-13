 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 13 January 2023

Epic Egypt Launch!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Epic Egypt DLC

Elf Announcer

  • Free for everyone!
  • Loaded with over 90 voice lines.
  • Not useable in Story mode.

Quality of Life Improvements

Video Settings

  • Environment effects can now be disabled from the video settings menu.
  • These are things such as wind effects, falling leaves, snow, dust, rain, etc...
  • Unowned DLC will no longer show up on the level select & customization screens.
  • This was done as now that there is much more DLC in the game, it can be overwhelming if there are some you don't own.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

Thank you for your continued support and allowing me to make this game bigger and better than I ever dreamed!

