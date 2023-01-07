-Added UI to make importing and tweaking custom controller models easier.
-Added freelook camera mode to help with tweaking models.
-Added "Popup Paddles" option in controller settings.
-tweaks, bug fixes and optimizations.
3d controller overlay update for 7 January 2023
Update note for v1.09
