 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3d controller overlay update for 7 January 2023

Update note for v1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 10275667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added UI to make importing and tweaking custom controller models easier.
-Added freelook camera mode to help with tweaking models.
-Added "Popup Paddles" option in controller settings.
-tweaks, bug fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link