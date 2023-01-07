 Skip to content

Adventures of Quin85 update for 7 January 2023

Patch 0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10275636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new Feature:

Replay Bosses

Re- challenge all Bosses you have defeated to improve your personal best in timing and/ or farm your Tier 3 Boss Achievements

