Bug Fixes

Oslen players should now be able to buy Arena tickets in Chapter 2

Globe Command Skill now works as intended

Reading the completed Quest “A Special Guest” will no longer crash the game

Removed a duplicate copy of Saxons Survival Guide VI in Oslen Tavern

Eidma should no longer just vanish if you refuse to accompany her to the Thieves Fort

QoL Improvements

Campsites without creatures should no longer wake the player by surprise