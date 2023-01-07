 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 7 January 2023

v0.10.59

Share · View all patches · Build 10275595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • New Enchanted UI now includes blank entries, to enchant for only a suffix/prefix.

Fixes:

  • Fix for battles soft-locking when using Spiked items, Barbed Drake, or other "thorn" damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link