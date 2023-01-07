 Skip to content

Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 7 January 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10275588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seeing lots bugs have been reported , we have made some adjustments as quickly as possible:

  1. Increase the amount of gold coins obtained in each game
  2. Reduce the upgrade price of the God of Manufacturing, reduce the accumulated price of the God of Order
  3. The game will not automatically pause after switching to the background
  4. Changed task mechanism - when a task is completed, rewards will be automatically received and have new tasks.
  5. Now you can spend a few gold coins to reset unwanted tasks.
  6. Added switch for controller vibration
  7. Optimized the hierarchy of monsters in Inner World
  8. Increase the lighting range of the default hero
  9. Fixed some translation mistakes
  10. Removed limit of gold coins in one game

