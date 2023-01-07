Seeing lots bugs have been reported , we have made some adjustments as quickly as possible:
- Increase the amount of gold coins obtained in each game
- Reduce the upgrade price of the God of Manufacturing, reduce the accumulated price of the God of Order
- The game will not automatically pause after switching to the background
- Changed task mechanism - when a task is completed, rewards will be automatically received and have new tasks.
- Now you can spend a few gold coins to reset unwanted tasks.
- Added switch for controller vibration
- Optimized the hierarchy of monsters in Inner World
- Increase the lighting range of the default hero
- Fixed some translation mistakes
- Removed limit of gold coins in one game
Changed files in this update