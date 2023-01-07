- Added a glitch O.o
- Added skills: 'Breakpoint', 'Exception', 'Debug'.
- Removed some skills from the random skills Randy can get (they are supposed to be for special bosses).
- Added achievement: 'Upgraded'.
HellEscape update for 7 January 2023
Oh no I might have added a glitch.
