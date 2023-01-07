 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 7 January 2023

Oh no I might have added a glitch.

Share · View all patches · Build 10275587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a glitch O.o
  • Added skills: 'Breakpoint', 'Exception', 'Debug'.
  • Removed some skills from the random skills Randy can get (they are supposed to be for special bosses).
  • Added achievement: 'Upgraded'.

