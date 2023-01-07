Updates and Fixes - Enemies and Censorship

Good Day to all, here is a quick small fix to the enemies as well as to fix some censoring issues with the game, if you find the censor annoying you can deactivate it in the game options, which improves a bit their AI, now I will wait a bit longer before making another update unless is an urgent fix, this is because new Systems are being implemented and the skill of the children to grab enemies is being remade. Thus, I let know everyone when the next big update is ready, hopefully by the end of this month. Time will tell.

Until then all Enjoy the game!