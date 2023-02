Share · View all patches · Build 10275550 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey there space pirates!

If you're attending Taipei Game Show make sure to visit our friends from Soft Source at booth A10 and check out the latest Pirated Code: Admin Edition update!

We've added two new languages; Japanese + Traditional Chinese to the game. The game also launches on Nintendo Switch in Asia and worldwide on PS4 and PS5 today!

More updates to come in the future :-)