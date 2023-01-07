Build 285: Honeypots, Pretzels and Handling

It's been a busy morning with lots of important feedback from play testers. So thanks again to these amazing folks for putting in the time to help make this game more fun and intuitive.

The Pretzel Drop has more fences to ease the pain of falling to your doom.

The hidden Honeypot, which unlocks alternate versions of cars, is easier to find on The Pretzel Drop level.

Player 1 and 2 start at the front of the pack on The Pretzel Drop. It's your first time playing, let's give you a fighting chance.

Vehicles have been given 50% more road grip to help with vehicle and wall collisions.

Vehicle Selection UI now indicates the truth; you need to get 3rd place to unlock the main roster of vehicles.

We appreciate your time and bandwidth. Download away!