Update Notes 7th of January

[Maps]
Battle of Saigon
- Fixed black props on houses
USMC Camp
- Fixed map exploits
[Shader]
- Fixed refract shader not working properly
[Translations]
- Updated Russian, English and Polish language files
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[Maps]
Battle of Saigon
USMC Camp
[Shader]
[Translations]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update