The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where the maximum tooltip size was way too small if the language was set to Korean
- Fixed a bug where the coin counting texts were scaled incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a few icon offset issues if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Improved a few aspects of the Korean localization
Changed files in this update