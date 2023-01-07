 Skip to content

Hole in Won update for 7 January 2023

Build 36 Update Notes (Jan 7 2023)

Build 36 Update Notes (Jan 7 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added steam achievements to the game. Once you make any changes or take any action in the game, it should retroactively update and award you everything you've earned already. Thanks!

