We've added steam achievements to the game. Once you make any changes or take any action in the game, it should retroactively update and award you everything you've earned already. Thanks!
Hole in Won update for 7 January 2023
Build 36 Update Notes (Jan 7 2023)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
