Character improvements and fixes.

-Improvements in the skin texture of the characters.
-Improvements in the physics of hair.
-Improved visual representation in the fuse box puzzle.
-Fixed the bug that caused your partner to not rotate correctly when pushing objects.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Improvements in the skin texture of the characters.
-Improvements in the physics of hair.
-Improved visual representation in the fuse box puzzle.
-Fixed the bug that caused your partner to not rotate correctly when pushing objects.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update