Unbearable update for 7 January 2023

Character improvements and fixes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improvements in the skin texture of the characters.

-Improvements in the physics of hair.

-Improved visual representation in the fuse box puzzle.

-Fixed the bug that caused your partner to not rotate correctly when pushing objects.

