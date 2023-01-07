Quick history and new & improved answers

Hey all!

Based on feedback, we have now added a simple "History" menu option which contains the last recent asked questions and answers. We also did a monthly update to what Emma knows and responds with.

We are still working on the most asked feature; a detective board to help the player understand what to ask, because Emma knows so much.

This is extremely tricky for us to implement, because one of the core principles of this game is allow the player to act as a detective and we don't want to implement a system that basically spoils the story.

However, we are working on something called a "Notebook", which is not really a detective board, but is still a tool to help players. The first version of this should be implemented within a month.

But as always, if you have any feedback or suggestions or how to improve the game, feel free to join the Discord server!

Thank you for reading and thanks to everyone play-testing the Early Access!