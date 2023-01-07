Winter Update! New Goos. Free DLC rotation & More.

The Winter update is here!!! 5 new goos have been added. 3 new items, New goo skins have been added. We have added a new 'free dlc pack' rotation, And of course we have some balance updates.

Free DLC pack rotation

Starting with this update we will start changing what goos are available to all players every couple of months by rotating between our three current DLC goo packs! We are starting of course with the winter pack so everyone can try out the new Ice type goos!

Winter goos

5 new goos have been added this update. All of them also have a new 'goo type' of ICE. Let's go over each of them briefly.

Chiloki

This early game goo likes to steal some extra things from the lab. Chiloki can be gotten by giving a scarf to a basic goo. They have pretty low starting stats, however they give you an extra item to pick from in your lab! This allows you to get items to get the right team earlier and easier!

Snofle

Snofle is a snowflake goo who likes to keep it cold. Snofle is another early game goo that will give friendly ice type goos +3 hp PER ROUND!!! There is a lot of potential for some big health Ice teams early on. Snofle will grow up into a bigger goo after 4 rounds...

Floaty

Like their previous form Floaty likes helping out other Ice goos. Floaty will protect ice goos from dying once! (like golem does currently to itself). They throw snowballs at other goos with their floating powers.

Ice Golo

A chilly version of the golem. Like their golem counterparts they are slow and tanky. However as they are made of solid ice they will slow down all enemy goos when ice golo faints!

Sheal

Lastly we have the latest game goo we have ever added! Sticking with the theme of slow and tanky that the Ice goos have Sheal has a large shield that they carry around and will use to protect their friends when they faint. They will give all friendly goos +5 defense before fainting!

Login bonus of Snowhat goo skin

Everyone who logs in in January/February will get an exclusive goo skin! Goo gotta stay warm with all these new ice goos running around.

Balance Changed

As always we have adjusted a few of the goos to be more balanced and fit better with the ever evolving meta! All balance changes are based off of win rates of certain teams as well as hearing your feedback on frustrating and underperforming goos!

Candace HP 5=> 10

Stirkal HP 6=> 8

Lems now gives +3 Atk istead of +2

Brumpor now gives +3 HP instead of +2

Brumpor HP 10 => 13

Meooow HP 5 => 8

Final thoughts

As always thank you guys so much for letting me live my dream of making cool games for you guys. 2023 is going to be a GOOd year, We have tons of more goo content planned for you guys so stay tuned! Feel free to join our Discord to interact with other goo lovers and find out about upcoming updates earlier.

Patch notes