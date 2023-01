Share · View all patches · Build 10275360 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 19:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Fix :

Safe spots

Collision of luminaires

Sound adjustment and attenuation

Translation

Fix emf visibility bug.

Adjustment of the distortion effect between floors.

Changes :

Added an extra incense and decreased the duration of the effect.

New features:

Added an entity skin.

Added several interaction objects.