Hello everyone!

This update contains two things:

The dog neighbor finally has a talking animation!

And the sausages don't appear on Bommel Beach anymore! (It's a no sausage beach)

And my third game FUNNY WALK - A GARBAGE VOYAGE is out! Not yet on Steam,

as I am _slightly _broke, but it can be downloaded here!

Funny Walk shares some traits with Deity Driving, it's weird, fast and also has a winged idiot in it...