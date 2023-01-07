- Revised the scoring system, uses XP instead of Gold Trophies.
- Corrected Poltergeist sound bug.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 January 2023
Patch 0.03.009 is live! XP Points.
