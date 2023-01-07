 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 7 January 2023

Patch 0.03.009 is live! XP Points.

Patch 0.03.009 · Build 10275295

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revised the scoring system, uses XP instead of Gold Trophies.
  • Corrected Poltergeist sound bug.

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
