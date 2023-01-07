 Skip to content

That Makes Sense update for 7 January 2023

Early Access v1.03 - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10275293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A bunch of work towards being able to become Steam Deck verified
  • Renamed "border" to "wall"
  • Changed floor rendering priority to be lower than wall
  • Added three new puzzles...
  • Multi-Point
  • Can Travel, Will Solve
  • Knock That Out

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166501
