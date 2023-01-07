Early Access v1.03 - Update

- A bunch of work towards being able to become Steam Deck verified
- Renamed "border" to "wall"
- Changed floor rendering priority to be lower than wall
- Added three new puzzles...
- Multi-Point
- Can Travel, Will Solve
- Knock That Out
Changed files in this update