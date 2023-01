Share · View all patches · Build 10275290 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 17:39:08 UTC by Wendy

We noticed the game is a little darker in Play mode than in our Editor.

The Pretzel Drop brightness raised.

Granite God Mesa brightness raised.

Guttural Crack brightness raised.

Guttural Crack fog turned back on.

Sidewinder Spin brightness raised.

Arch Angel brightness raised.

Thank you for supporting us and have a great day!