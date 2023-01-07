2023.1.8.1update

Add: A scene free mode is added to the game settings page, which can be opened to go to the scene free map for divination. It is suitable for children who use the new scene card

Fix the bug: fixed the problem that the Tiangan Bureau in the territory was all Jia Dun Wu or the position of Jia Dun in the last game (the Ganzhi was in the 60s when Jia Dun was)

Fix the bug: if ten grams should be one big bad and one small bad, the bad luck interface will display the bad luck but the total bad luck during calculation is - 3, plus restrictions: the sum of two grams should be in the range of - 2 to 2

Optimization: Add shortcut key for dialogue -- left mouse button

Optimization: add a note in the Heavenly Plate and Heavenly Stems chapter - the Heavenly Plate and Heavenly Stems in the Palace where the Time Gan is located (if you are in the Middle 5th Palace, you will see the Kun 2nd Palace) are the local Heavenly Stems where the value symbol is located (if you are in the Middle 5th Palace, you will see the Kun 2nd Palace)

Optimization: Because the 60's and 60's of Jiadun were introduced in the Nine Stars, it was avoided that the daily work was the first when customers chose Tiangan Bureau

Optimization: Press R to open the book, and press R again to quickly close it

Optimization: the appearance condition of each bureau is changed from "when the level is reached" to "when the level is reached and the corresponding books are purchased"

Optimization: Store interface optimization

Optimization: The divination interface is annotated with how to handle when the daily work is the first