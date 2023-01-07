Update on January 8th

- Changed task mechanism - when a task is completed, rewards will be automatically received and have new tasks. Now you can spend a few gold coins to reset unwanted tasks.
- Added switch for controller vibration
- Optimized the hierarchy of monsters in Inner World
- Increase the lighting range of the default hero
- Fixed some translation mistakes
- Removed limit of gold coins in one game
Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 7 January 2023
