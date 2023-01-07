 Skip to content

Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 7 January 2023

Update on January 8th

  1. Changed task mechanism - when a task is completed, rewards will be automatically received and have new tasks. Now you can spend a few gold coins to reset unwanted tasks.
  2. Added switch for controller vibration
  3. Optimized the hierarchy of monsters in Inner World
  4. Increase the lighting range of the default hero
  5. Fixed some translation mistakes
  6. Removed limit of gold coins in one game

