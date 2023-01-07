⚙️ Patch note 1.0.1 ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 10275248 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 17:19:25 UTC by Wendy

Simplified Chinese is as it should be now. It was replaced by traditional Chinese because of a wrong code. In the future, we will support both

Readded texts to empty lines in the story

Fixed bugs that made the game stuck in chapters 2-4

Fixed bugs that made Level 10 units appear as level 1

Unit's 4th slot no longer has the incorrect white image

The game is now automatically locked at 120 fps instead of unlimited to prevent high GPU usage. You can freely change it later in the settings

Special scenes:

Fixed Grace's and Imperator's background

Fixed free mode where some ladies didn't have animations and voice

Please re-download DLC 1.0.1 for the special scenes to work properly.

We are sorry for this inconvenience.

The dev team is working hard to address bugs and balance. We are listening and collecting feedback from all players. Gems, dropped items and equipment will also be improved. We will update the game soon.

Thank you for your patience. 💕

