SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.2

We return in the new year with a SpellRogue update that we have been working on for the past ~6 weeks. Version 0.8.2 is primarily focused on tweaking and improving existing systems and replacing placeholder graphics.

We want to note that this update is potentially our last public playtest version, as we are preparing to switch to an open Steam Demo limited to a single wizard. This means we are also somewhat nearing launch, but we will share more specifics on that as we get closer.

We hope you enjoy!



Calling down a meteor from the heavens.

General

Major Relic rework.

Relic cooldowns are now only usable every X turns, or require certain dice combinations.

Reworked & rebalanced most relics.

Relic at act 2 boss replaced with shard, and only a single Relic is given each run.

Added Artifact-draft at start of each run.

Starter Spells can no longer be upgraded, but utility Spells are slightly better.

Potions now always have only 1 usage, but are a bit stronger.

Reduced shard treasures from 2 to 1 shard.

Reduced length of each map slightly.

Nerfed some enemy encounters.

Minor tweaks to Sanctuary gifts & some rewards.

Graphics & UI

New Fire and Water wizard character graphics.

Added 58 Fire spells graphics.

Replaced the Dice Pouch with a Ring of Mana (name to be decided).

Bug fixing

Fixed transcendency settings not saved when exiting and reopening the game.

Fixed generated spell descriptions having multiple periods.

Fixed damage previews using incorrect transcendency level for calculation.

Fixed dropping spells into locked spellbook slots.

Fixed artifact status effect tooltips missing in some cases.

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...