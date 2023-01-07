The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Hex of Hoarding achievement was unlocking even if the symbol didn't trigger consecutively
- Fixed a bug where Hex of Hoarding couldn't appear in the "X is 2x more likely to trigger" fine print
- Fixed a bug where removing an Oyster with a Removal Token would crash the game if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where the Inspect button wasn't working
- Fixed a few icon scaling/alignment issues with the alternative fonts
