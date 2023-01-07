Update V 0.0.6d

Hey there girls and guys,
in this patch I fixed a lot of bugs (I know not everything is fixed but I have fixed a lot of them)
It was planned to do a forced wipe in this update but the new map that I plan to implement will take much more time to create. But I guess many of you are happy about the fact they do not have to start a new game :D
For future updates I plan to do themed updates to have a better structure in workflow.
The next update will be all about breeding animals and all the stuff that is needed for them like barns cages etc. and better functionalities. I hope I can create something very great for you.
As always please tell me if anything is bugged since the nep update on the discord server. I hope I will see you there. Have a nice weekend :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.6d
Additions:
- Added: Frost screen effect when the char is freezing
- Added: Item and lootbag bubble effect
- Added: Logics to spawn a lootbag when 2 dropped items are near to each other
- Added: Attack variances to AI (They will no longer only do one attack they have different ones)
- Added: Hit reaction to AI to not have to constantly hit and run (50% chance to trigger the animations)
- Added: Command: unstuck (Teleports the player to a spot next to the stuck point)
- Added: Monster attacking event
- Added: Battle horn sound effect for monster attacking event
- Removed: Physics from dropped items and loot bags to prevent multiplayer issues
Changes:
- Changed: Destroy Icon on the hammer Menu is changed to better know that the stuff is going to your inventory
- Changed: Monsters will no longer rotate around you. They will directly attack you
- Changed: Doors will rotate in the direction the player is facing (No more open a door that blocks your way)
- Changed: Jump animation to a much better one
- Changed: Walk and run animation to better looking ones
- Changed: Items and lootbags will now floating in air
- Changed: You no longer have to constantly press the sprint button. You have to push it once and the player will run until your energy is drained or when you stop walking. Same is working for mounts
- Changed: AI will now deal damage to the mount when you sit on it.
- Changed: New cloth top model
- Changed: Cloth armor colors
- Changed: Hair model when wearing a cloth hat (Female)
- Changed: Jabalou is no longer an wagon attachable mount (too fat to fit :D)
Fixes:
- Fixed: Disappearing shadows when in a certain camera angle
- Fixed: No loot items in crates or barrels sometimes
- Fixed: Monsters will not notice you when you are on a mount
- Fixed: When a player is underwater and then sit on a mount the underwater sound is still there
- Fixed: Wrong destructible mesh for the simple bed
- Fixed: Water sounds are still present when leaving water with a mount
- Fixed: Teleporting is impossible when a mount blocks the other teleporter
- Fixed: Mount rotation is not replicated correct on clients
- Fixed: Healing potion heals an incredible amount of health
- Fixed: Missing item names and description for Magic crystal and Magic shards
- Fixed: Quest "How to handle thirst part 3" does not count the crafted shovel
- Fixed: Mouse settings are setting to default after the player dies or when a game starts
- Fixed: Motion blur setting is getting reset when the player dies or when a game starts
- Fixed: all crafting materials getting lost when the player dies
- Fixed: Pressing U on a mount will behave strangely
- Fixed: Dismount will cause the player to stuck in nearby structures
- Fixed: Standing up from a chair will cause the player to stuck into nearby structures
- Fixed: Mispelling of health potion in the description of it
- Fixed: Bow AI will switch to range weapon too early which will cause the AI to do insane attack combos
- Fixed: Mage AI will switch to range weapon too early which will cause the AI to do insane attack combos
- Fixed: Female Head selection
- Fixed: Female neck is too slim
- Fixed: Hair colour on cloth head is not correct
- Fixed: Boss loot is flying in air
- Fixed: Some AI will not rotate to the player and attack into air
- Fixed: Dropped items are not getting destroyed after some time
Changed files in this update