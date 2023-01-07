Update V 0.0.6d

Hey there girls and guys,

in this patch I fixed a lot of bugs (I know not everything is fixed but I have fixed a lot of them)

It was planned to do a forced wipe in this update but the new map that I plan to implement will take much more time to create. But I guess many of you are happy about the fact they do not have to start a new game :D

For future updates I plan to do themed updates to have a better structure in workflow.

The next update will be all about breeding animals and all the stuff that is needed for them like barns cages etc. and better functionalities. I hope I can create something very great for you.

As always please tell me if anything is bugged since the nep update on the discord server. I hope I will see you there. Have a nice weekend :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.6d

Additions:

Added: Frost screen effect when the char is freezing

Added: Item and lootbag bubble effect

Added: Logics to spawn a lootbag when 2 dropped items are near to each other

Added: Attack variances to AI (They will no longer only do one attack they have different ones)

Added: Hit reaction to AI to not have to constantly hit and run (50% chance to trigger the animations)

Added: Command: unstuck (Teleports the player to a spot next to the stuck point)

Added: Monster attacking event

Added: Battle horn sound effect for monster attacking event

Removed: Physics from dropped items and loot bags to prevent multiplayer issues

Changes:

Changed: Destroy Icon on the hammer Menu is changed to better know that the stuff is going to your inventory

Changed: Monsters will no longer rotate around you. They will directly attack you

Changed: Doors will rotate in the direction the player is facing (No more open a door that blocks your way)

Changed: Jump animation to a much better one

Changed: Walk and run animation to better looking ones

Changed: Items and lootbags will now floating in air

Changed: You no longer have to constantly press the sprint button. You have to push it once and the player will run until your energy is drained or when you stop walking. Same is working for mounts

Changed: AI will now deal damage to the mount when you sit on it.

Changed: New cloth top model

Changed: Cloth armor colors

Changed: Hair model when wearing a cloth hat (Female)

Changed: Jabalou is no longer an wagon attachable mount (too fat to fit :D)

Fixes: