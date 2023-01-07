Front Lines Performance Update

This update fixes a few of the performance issues related to the much larger number of units on the field.
Updated LOD levels for all vehicles to bring the total mesh rendering down to sensible levels.
Updated the map icon image system to be much more performant. Surprisingly this is actually where I made most performance gains - seems my code for the radar icons etc was rubbish!!
Restored the IR signatures for vehicles so they are now clearly visible once again.
Added a helicopter image to the mission planning map so you can see where you are.
Allowed the mission planning map to show all detected vehicles etc
Removed the fading of contacts over time. Now, once you've detected a vehicle it will remain detected forever. However, the positional information will only update on a successful Radar or visual ping from the C/PG.
This doesn't effect anything at the moment as all vehicles are stationary but, in the future, when they do move launching a Radar Hellfire missile at an old or NOLOS contact may result in a miss if the target vehicle has moved far enough to be outside the Hellfire's scanning arc.
- Improved the spread of the Apache's 30mm gun so it can engage targets a bit further out.
Changed depots in frontlines branch