 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A-Star Theft update for 7 January 2023

1.2.8 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10274878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.8 Hotfix 1

  • Improved comfort for different monitor aspect ratios
  • Fixed a spelling error in the settings menu

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

Changed files in this update

A-Star Theft Content Depot 1354751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link