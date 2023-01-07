Update 1.2.8 Hotfix 1
- Improved comfort for different monitor aspect ratios
- Fixed a spelling error in the settings menu
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
